Pozo Málaga Hallado un cadáver en un pozo de Málaga

El hombre había salido a pasear con su perro por un sendero de Villanueva del Trabuco y no regresó a casa. Tras activarse un dispositivo de búsqueda y de rescate en el pueblo andaluz, fue encontrado muerto. La Guardia Civil investiga los hechos.

Un coche de la Guardia Civil entra en los juzgados de Vélez. / EP

Efectivos de la Guardia Civil han rescatado en la madrugada de este lunes el cadáver de un hombre en un pozo del municipio de Villanueva del Trabuco, en Málaga.

Una llamada alertó al sistema Emergencias 112 Andalucía a las 23.10 horas de que un hombre había salido a pasear con su perro por un sendero del municipio y no había regresado a casa, han precisado fuentes de dicho servicio.

Así, se activó un dispositivo de búsqueda que localizó el cuerpo del hombre ya fallecido en el interior de un pozo en Málaga.

Tras el rescate, según confirmaron desde la Guardia Civil al 112, en estos momentos los agentes del instituto armado investigan lo sucedido.

El niño Julen también fue rescatado sin vida el pasado sábado después de caer a un pozo el pasado 13 de enero en Totalán. El menor sufrió politraumatismos y falleció. Tras varios intentos infructuosos, finalmente fue hallado por unos mineros llegados de Asturias, cubierto de tierra, a 71 metros de profundidad.

