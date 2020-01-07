Público
Hallan el cadáver de una mujer desaparecida en Málaga

La autopsia se le practicará en las próximas horas para determinar las causas de la muerte. La investigación se inició a raíz de una denuncia de los familiares de la víctima.

Imagen de recurso de un coche de la Guardia Civil. GUARDIA CIVIL

Una mujer desaparecida en Málaga el pasado 31 de diciembre ha sido hallada muerta este martes por un familiar en el recinto ferial de la capital malagueña durante una batida en su búsqueda, en la que han participado agentes del Cuerpo Nacional de Policía y Guardia Civil, familiares y allegados.

La autopsia se le practicará en las próximas horas para determinar las causas de la muerte tras la localización del cuerpo en un lugar próximo a la zona conocida como Los Prados, lugar en el que se había delimitado el rastreo que ha tenido lugar durante la mañana y en la que también han participado medios aéreos y Protección Civil.

La investigación se inició a raíz de una denuncia de los familiares de la víctima y las pesquisas apuntaban a que podría haber sido una marcha voluntaria, tras lo que se activó el dispositivo de localización cerca de la zona donde vivía.

