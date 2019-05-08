Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Hallan con vida a Natalia Sánchez, la joven desaparecida en París

La estudiante española de 22 años, de la que sus familiares y amigos no tenían noticias desde el pasado jueves, ha aparecido con vida en París, según fuentes de Exteriores.

Publicidad
Media: 4
Votos: 1
Natalia Sánchez Uribe, la joven desaparecida en París. / SOS DESAPARECIDOS

Natalia Sánchez Uribe, la joven desaparecida en París. / SOS DESAPARECIDOS

Natalia Sánchez Uribena, la estudiante española de 22 años y de la que sus familiares y amigos no tenían noticias desde el pasado jueves, ha aparecido con vida en París, según fuentes de Exteriores.

La familia ha explicado que la joven ha pedido tiempo para su intimidad y recuperar la calma, según ha difundo en Twitter la organización QSDGlobal, que ayuda a buscar a personas desaparecidas.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad