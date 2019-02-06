La asociación Hazte Oír ha anunciado que recurrirá ante los tribunales la revocación de utilidad pública por parte del Ministerio del Interior y pondrá en circulación en las próximas semanas un nuevo autobús "contra el feminismo radical". "El Gobierno socialista y sus socios radicales han decretado la caza y captura de una asociación sólo porque discrepa de su ideología de género, pero no nos van a callar", ha subrayado el presidente de la organización Ignacio Arsuaga.
Según ha explicado la asociación en un comunicado, este martes tres funcionarios públicos les han notificado la resolución administrativa que revoca la declaración de utilidad pública otorgada a la entidad en el año 2013."Estamos ante una persecución política e ideológica en toda regla, como demuestra el hecho de que el propio ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, firme el escrito avocando la competencia para hacerlo, es decir asumiéndola de forma extraordinaria", ha señalado Arsuaga.
El presidente de la asociación se pregunta "cómo se puede sancionar" a Hazte Oír "con el argumento de que su forma de pensar ha molestado a algunos". "Esta manera de argumentar es propia de las dictaduras, pero no de las democracias", ha denunciado.
Por ello, ante esta decisión de Interior, quieren dar una "respuesta contundente", recurriendo la resolución ante los tribunales y poniendo en circulación en las próximas semanas un nuevo autobús "contra el feminismo radical y la ideología de género".
