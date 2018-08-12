Público
Los nazis de Hogar Social Madrid okupan otro edificio en el centro de la capital tras su desalojo del pasado miércoles

Ha okupado el edificio que acogía el antiguo registro de la propiedad ubicado en el número 72 de la calle Príncipe de Vergara tras su desalojo del pasado miércoles del inmueble de la calle Juan Bravo

Localización del nuevo edificio okupado por Hogar Social Madrid en la capital. GOOGLE MAPS

El colectivo ultraderechista Hogar Social Madrid ha okupado el edificio que acogía el antiguo registro de la propiedad ubicado en el número 72 de la calle Príncipe de Vergara tras su desalojo del pasado miércoles del inmueble de la calle Juan Bravo.

Así lo ha señalado en las redes sociales su portavoz, Melissa Domínguez, que ha difundido un vídeo en el que se aprecia a miembros de Hogar Social Madrid que acompañan a varias personas al interior del inmueble, donde luce una bandera del colectivo ultraderechista.

Domínguez ha afirmado que tras el último desalojo, Hogar Social Madrid ya tiene nuevo emplazamiento con un edificio de 8.000 metros cuadrados en "estado de abandono" y "sin ninguna funcionalidad".

En este sentido, ha reivindicado que con esta "liberación" de un inmueble de propiedad estatal en desuso (las dependencias fueron trasladadas a otro inmueble de la calle Alcalá), el colectivo hace un ejercicio de "justicia social" en el que dará alojamiento y comida a personas "españolas en situación de calle".

En concreto, Domínguez ha cargado contra su desalojo del antiguo Edificio Aguilar del pasado miércoles y ha acusado al Gobierno central de tener como "prioridad echar a españoles sin nada a la calle, sin prestarles ayuda", algo "injusto" en un contexto de "inmigración masiva".

Hace cinco días, efectivos de la Unidad de Intervención Policial (UIP) de la Policía Nacional desalojaron a los miembros de Hogar Social Madrid del antiguo Edificio Aguilar, actuación que se produjo a las 6.45 horas sin incidentes ni heridos. La intervención fue decretada por el Juzgado de Instrucción número 33 de Madrid.

