Madrid La Policía desaloja a los neonazis de Hogar Social Madrid del antiguo Edificio Aguilar

Esta 'okupación', la séptima en los últimos cuatro años, tuvo lugar tras el desalojo, el pasado 2 de julio por orden judicial, de las antiguas oficinas de Banco Madrid, en la plaza Margaret Thatcher, 'okupado' desde abril del año pasado por el colectivo.

Edificio Aguilar. EP | GOOGLE MAPS

La Policía Nacional ha desalojado este miércoles a los miembros neonazis de Hogar Social Madrid que 'okuparon' el antiguo Edificio Aguilar, en el número 38 de la calle Juan Bravo.

Según han informado fuentes de la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Madrid, efectivos de la Unidad de Intervención Policial (UIP) se han personado en el inmueble y han acometido su desalojo a las 6.45 horas.

La intervención se ha desarrollado con normalidad, sin incidentes y sin heridos, según las mismas fuentes.

