La Policía Nacional ha desalojado este miércoles a los miembros neonazis de Hogar Social Madrid que 'okuparon' el antiguo Edificio Aguilar, en el número 38 de la calle Juan Bravo.
Según han informado fuentes de la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Madrid, efectivos de la Unidad de Intervención Policial (UIP) se han personado en el inmueble y han acometido su desalojo a las 6.45 horas.
La intervención se ha desarrollado con normalidad, sin incidentes y sin heridos, según las mismas fuentes.
URGENTE: Desalojan Hogar Social apenas 2 semanas después de ocupar. No nos han permitido sacar los cientos de kilos de comida#DefiendeTuHogar pic.twitter.com/r5VYIMA7Hx— Hogar Social Madrid (@HogarSocial_Mad) 8 de agosto de 2018
Esta 'okupación', la séptima en los últimos cuatro años, tuvo lugar tras el desalojo, el pasado 2 de julio por orden judicial, de las antiguas oficinas de Banco Madrid, en la plaza Margaret Thatcher, 'okupado' desde abril del año pasado por el colectivo.
