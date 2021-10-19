Estás leyendo: Un hombre de 64 años, herido muy grave tras recibir un puñetazo en la plaza de Lavapiés

El hombre, tras haber sido estabilizado, ha sido entubado y trasladado en ambulancia al hospital Clínico de Madrid.

Una trabajadora habla con el conductor de una ambulancia del SAMUR, Foto de ARCHIVO. Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

Un hombre de 64 años se encuentra hospitalizado en estado muy grave tras haber recibido un fuerte puñetazo en la cabeza a las 11.40 horas del martes en la plaza madrileña de Lavapiés, a la altura del número cuatro. 

Tras ocurrir la agresión, han atendido a la víctima, que se encontraba inconsciente con un fuerte traumatismo craneoencefálico, sanitarios del Samur-Protección Civil. 

El hombre, tras haber sido estabilizado, ha sido entubado y trasladado en ambulancia al hospital Clínico de Madrid, donde ha ingresado en estado muy grave, estado en el que continúa. La Policía Nacional también se ha trasladado a la zona y se ha hecho cargo de la investigación. 

Según los vecinos, el hombre es conocido en la zona y suele permanecer en un banco de la plaza. Por el momento, las autoridades están tratando de averiguar el motivo de la agresión y dar con el autor de la misma, que huyó corriendo del lugar.

Según ha informado un portavoz de la Jefatura Superior de la Policía de Madrid, no descartan ninguna hipótesis. De acuerdo a ABC, sospechan que ha sido un vecino del barrio y fuentes policiales no descartan que se trate de un ajuste de cuentas. 

