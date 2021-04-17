Estás leyendo: La Justicia absuelve a tres militantes de Vox de una agresión homófoba en Don Benito pese a un parte médico de lesiones

Homofobia La Justicia absuelve a tres militantes de Vox de una agresión homófoba en Don Benito pese a un parte médico de lesiones

La Justicia ha condenado al agredido a indemnizar a uno de los militantes del partido ultraderechista en concepto de responsabilidad civil.

Imagen de archivo de una bandera LGTBI. EFE

El Juzgado de Instrucción Número 1 de Don Benito absolvió el pasado jueves a Ángel Borreguero, presidente de la Gestora Provincial de Vox, y otros dos militantes de la formación ultraderechista de las agresiones homófobas y las lesiones provocadas a un ciudadano el pasado mes de julio de 2020 en Don Benito, Badajoz.

De nada han servido las grabaciones ni el testimonio del joven, que aseguró que los agresores le agredieron al grito de "maricón" y "pajero", tal y como ha informado El Salto. La paliza fue acreditada por un médico a través de un parte de lesiones en el que se notificaban heridas en la frente y una crisis de ansiedad.

Según ha informado El Periódico de Extremadura, el juez ha concluido que la versión de la víctima no es clara. No sólo ello, sino que condenan a este ciudadano a tener que indemnizar a uno de los militantes de Vox  con una pena de 8 euros diarios durante 45 días, además del abono de 92,40 euros en concepto de responsabilidad civil y le considera agresor por haber ejercido el legítimo derecho a la defensa.


