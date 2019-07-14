Público
Sanidad privada Un hospital concertado destina la inversión para pacientes públicos en los privados

La directriz, destapada por 'El Confidencial', se debe a una crisis económica del centro, que ha declarado pérdidas por siete millones de euros solo en 2018.

Fachada del Hospital Povisa, de Vigo. Creative Commons.

El hospital concertado Povisa, afincado en Vigo, ha llevado a cabo una reestructuración de su gestión financiera debido a una crisis económica interna, en la que el sistema sanitario público ha salido malparado.

La directriz conlleva que se haya reducido la inversión en los pacientes que provengan para ser tratados desde el sector público para aumentar el gasto en el sector privado, según desvela el diario El Confidencial. 

Fuentes de Povisa consultadas por el medio objetaron que la medida es "absolutamente normal". Que un centro de sus características elimine pruebas "que no aportan valor añadido", tiene como objetivo "evitar que se moleste en exceso a los pacientes con actuaciones innecesarias".

Esta reestructuración que afecta al sector público, defiende el centro, sirve para "aprovechar esa liberación de recursos para mejorar cada vez más nuestro tiempo de respuesta a pacientes privados".

Povisa no entró el año pasado en concurso de acreedores gracias a las negociaciones con la Xunta de Galicia. En 2018 tuvieron pérdidas de 7,08 millones de euros. 

