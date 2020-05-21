madridActualizado:
Los hoteles han comenzado su plan de desescalada elaborando protocolos para poder poder reabrir y garantizar la seguridad de sus clientes, algunos incluso exigirán a sus futuros huéspedes test de covid-19.
Es el caso del lujoso hotel y clínica médica Sha Wellness Clinic que pedirá dos test negativos de covid-19 para que sus clientes puedan registrarse. Todos los huéspedes deberán someterse a la prueba entre 24 a 48 horas antes de llegar a Sha Wellness Clinic y los resultados deberán enviarse preferiblemente antes de realizar el viaje para asegurar que se puedes hospedar en el establecimiento.
Además, a su llegada, cumpliendo con el primer requisito de haber dado negativo en el test, se les realizará un reconocimiento médico, que incorporará un test de anticuerpos a fin de valorar la inmunidad frente al virus. Las reservas también incluirán consultas de inmunoterapia y perfil de linfocitos.
"Es importante para nosotros que nuestros huéspedes no sólo se sientan seguros a la hora de volver a SHA, sino que también se sienten más sanos durante su estancia", comenta Alejandro Bataller.
La clínica incorporará cámaras termográficas de detección de temperatura, tecnología de desinfección del aire con luz ultravioleta y generadores de ozono o nebulizadores para desinfectar el vehículo o equipaje, un ejemplo de que los hoteles de lujo tienen más recursos para gestionar esta crisis.
Aunque estas medidas sanitarias son un ejemplo de que ser innovador sale caro, hay otras recomendaciones básicas promulgadas por la OMS como reforzar los protocolos de limpieza y las normas de distanciamiento social limitando la ocupación de hotel si fuera necesario o asegurarse de incorporar el material sanitario de mascarillas, guantes y gel desinfectante.
