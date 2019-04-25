Público
HUCA Un juez de Oviedo obliga a ingresar en un hospital a una embarazada que quería dar a luz en casa

La decisión del Tribunal viene motivada por la solicitud del propio hospital en base a un informe médico en el que alertaban de que si el parto no se realizaba en el hospital podría existir "riesgo de hipoxia fetal y muerte fetal intrauterina".

Un juez ha ordenado el traslado e ingreso en el Hospital Central Universitario de Asturias, HUCA, de una mujer embarazada que ya había superado las 42 semanas de gestación y que pretendía dar a luz en su domicilio. La decisión del juzgado de Oviedo viene motivada por la solicitud del propio Hospital en base a un informe médico.

Según explica Europa Press fue en torno a las 13:15 horas de este miércoles cuando el Juzgado de Guardia de Oviedo recibió una solicitud firmada por el Subdirector de Servicios Quirúrgicos y Críticos del Hospital Universitario Central de Asturias, alertando de la necesidad urgente del traslado de la mujer al hospital para proceder a la inducción del parto.

Una solicitud que venía acompañada por un informe del Jefe de Sección de Obstetricia del HUCA y en el que se detallaba el historial de controles de embarazo y las visitas de la mujer al centro médico y que, según manifiestan en dicho informe, fueron interrumpidas a voluntad de la mujer en la semana 35+2 pese a la insistencia del equipo médico.

Los médicos alertaban en el escrito que, en base a los cálculo , la mujer se encontraba actualmente en la semana 42+3 de embarazo y advertían de que si el parto no se realizara en el hospital podría existir "riesgo de hipoxia fetal y muerte fetal intrauterina".

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Asturias  ha informado de que "valorando exclusivamente el contenido de dicho informe, el Juzgado acepta la solicitud y dicta a las 3 de la tarde un Auto en el que ordena el traslado en un vehículo medicalizado y posterior ingreso de la mujer en el hospital para un pacto inducido si procediera". Un auto que fue notificado a la paciente y que, del mismo modo, pusieron en conocimiento de los solicitantes. También se traslado la petición a la Policía Local de Oviedo, quienes debían ejecutar la orden.

Una unidad de agentes se presentó en el domicilio de la mujer en torno a las 15:30 horas de este miércoles para cumplir la orden judicial y trasladar a la paciente hasta el centro hospitalario, según informa La Vanguardia. Sin emvargo, tras una primera negativa, la mujer fue trasladada al HUCA donde permanece ingresada desde el miércoles a las 17.30 horas.

