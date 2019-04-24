Los debates electorales del lunes y el martes fueron algo más que un cara a cara, un cruce de reproches o una "batalla dialéctica" entre dirigentes políticos. La vestimenta elegida, las fotos en el atril de Albert Rivera, los gráficos de Casado, la carta de Sánchez o el ejemplar de la Constitución de Iglesias forman parte de una representación teatral donde se intenta convencer al electorado.
El simbolismo que rodea al debate llega a casi todos los gestos, y los detalles que deja cada candidato forman parte del mismo. Por eso, antes del cara a cara, los líderes políticos ya se habían rodeado de estos pequeños (y no tan pequeños) gestos, de forma consciente o inconsciente, entre los que se encuentra el coche que eligieron para acudir al debate.
Los candidatos utilizaron los mismos coches para los dos debates (el de TVE y el de Atresmedia), a excepción de Pablo Iglesias, que pareció entender que cada gesto cuenta, incluso antes de la llegada al atril. El secretario general de Podemos había acudido al debate de la televisión pública en un Volkswagen Golf negro, un coche que decidió cambiar por un taxi en el segundo debate.
El propio líder de Podemos explicó que la llegada en taxi era un gesto para los trabajadores del colectivo y para sus familias, frente al "comportamiento de los buitres". El resto de líderes, que acudieron en traje, aparecieron en coches negros en la línea de los coches oficiales utilizados en las instituciones públicas.
Destacó el automóvil que decidió llevar el presidente de Ciudadanos. Rivera llegó a los dos debates con un Lexus LS 500h, un coche de gama alta que, según apunta Eleconomista.es, tiene un precio que puede llegar a los 160.000 euros, aunque la formación lo ha adquirido en modo renting, y desembolsa por él 3.500 euros al mes.
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, llegó a los dos debates en uno de los coches de la flota que utiliza el Gobierno, un Audi A8 L Security, mientras que el presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, también utilizó el mismo automóvil para las dos citas: un Volkswagen Passat.
