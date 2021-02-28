Estás leyendo: Un iceberg igual de grande que el área metropolitana de Londres se desprende en la Antártida

Público
Público

Un iceberg igual de grande que el área metropolitana de Londres se desprende en la Antártida

El bloque de hielo tiene una dimensión de 1.270 kilómetros cuadrados.

Imagen del desprendimento en la Antártida.
Imagen del desprendimento en la Antártida. REUTERS

Un iceberg gigante, aproximadamente del tamaño del área metropolitana de Londres, se ha desprendido en la Antártida diez años después de que los científicos descubrieran la primera grieta. El bloque de hielo tiene una dimensión de 1.270 kilómetros cuadrados.

El fenómeno ha sido notificado este viernes y todavía se desconoce el rumbo que tomará el bloque de hielo. Se trata del tercer gran abismo que se ha formado en la última década en la plataforma de hielo Brunt.

Debido a su rareza, los expertos consideran este tipo de desprendimientos sucesos emocionantes dignos de estudio. El desprendimiento tuvo lugar cerca de una estación científica de Reino Unido, aunque no representaba una amenaza, según informó la agencia de noticias AFP. Las doce personas que trabajaban en la estación Halley VI, situada a menos de 20 km de la zona, fueron evacuadas en avión a mediados de febrero.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público