Unos 500 activistas de Igualdad Animal mostrarán cadáveres de cerdos y pollos y fotografías de animales víctimas de la ganadería industrial este sábado a las 12.00 horas en la Puerta del Sol de Madrid.
Esta protesta se lleva a cabo conmemorando el Día Internacional de los Derechos Animales —se celebra el 10 de diciembre— y servirá para poner sobre el tablero de la actualidad el maltrato animal y la explotación a la que son sometidos en la industria cárnica.
La organización ha confirmado que para la protesta se exhibirán cadáveres de animales muertos así como fotografías con primeros planos de sus rostros en mataderos y en granjas conseguidos en investigaciones propias. Aun así, aseguran que no serán imágenes gore o sangrientas.
"Este acto es la representación de que una imagen vale más que mil palabras. Lo que provoca es reflexión y es un acto que tiene una carga emocional muy potente" asegura Javier Moreno, de Igualdad Animal.
Sobre la posibilidad que los cadáveres generen rechazo entre los transeúntes y acabe por provocar un efecto contrario en los asistentes, Moreno tiene claro que ese debate debe darse con esta protesta: "podemos ver un cerdo en un escaparate pero ese mismo animal sujetado por un activista cambia completamente la percepción".
La protesta será silenciosa con los participantes vestidos de nego, visibilizando así los abusos y la violencia que se ejerce diariamente contra estos animales. La concentración durará en torno a una hora y tras ella se leerá un manifiesto.
Igualdad Animal es una organización fundada en el año 2006 que trabaja con la sociedad, los gobiernos y las empresas para acabar con la crueldad hacia los animales de granja.
