Una vaca gigante australiana salva su vida porque no entra en el matadero

Knickers impone nada más verla. Esta vaca australiana (en realidad es un novillo) se podría haber dedicado perfectamente al baloncesto. Y es que sobresale por encima del resto de bóvidos que la granja. Mide 194 centímetros y pesa 1.400 kilos, es decir el doble de la media. Obviamente es la vaca más grande de Australia y por poco no se hace con el récord Guinness.
Geoff Pearson, el ganadero del rancho Lake Preston (en el oeste australiano) donde vive Knickers, afirma que "no solo es admirado por los medios de comunicación y humanos de todo el mundo, sino que el resto de animales de la granja, al verlo, lo siguen allá donde vaya".
Un tamaño que además de provocar admiración le ha servido para librarse de la muerte. Como Knickers es un macho, su destino era terminar en el matadero para que su carne fuera comercializada. Sin embargo, en las instalaciones del matadero no entra, por lo que su dueño ha decidido indultarle.
"Es demasiado grande para las especificaciones de la cadena del matadero, sería demasiado pesado para las máquinas y probablemente estaría colgado tocando al suelo, por lo que habría problemas de contaminación, y sus cortes de carne serían demasiado grandes", ha asegurado Pearson al respecto.
