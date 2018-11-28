Una anciana de unos 90 años ha muerto después de ser atropellada por dos jóvenes que viajaban en un patinete eléctrico en la localidad barcelonesa de Esplugues de Llobregat. El patinete circulaba mínimamente por encima de los 30 kilómetros por hora, que es su velocidad media. La víctima, después del golpe, cayó al suelo, donde su cabeza se golpeó contra el suelo, lo que hizo que ingresara muy grave en el hospital y falleciera a los pocos días a causa de las heridas provocadas por el accidente.
Según fuentes judiciales, policiales y municipales, el accidente tuvo lugar el pasado mes de agosto en una avenida con espacio tanto para peatones como para vehículos. El suceso no había trascendido hasta ahora, que se ha abierto el procedimiento judicial contra los dos jóvenes.
La Fiscalía medita si culparles de una imprudencia grave con resultado de muerte, según avanza El País. El delito contra la seguridad vial está descartado ya que no es un vehículo a motor.
La manipulación de los patinetes eléctricos para incrementar su velocidad preocupa a la Fiscalía, tal y como sigue diciendo el diario antes mencionado, aunque en este atropello en concreto el vehículo circulaba a su velocidad habitual, unos 30 kilómetros por hora.
Ante la necesidad de una regulación en torno a este nuevo tipo de vehículos ya se ha pronunciado el ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, que dijo que revisaría el código de circulación para incluir esta nueva forma de circular. La capital, por otro lado, ya ha aprobado la normativa que regula su uso. Por su parte, tal y como se sigue recogiendo El País, la Dirección General de Tráfico está dispuesta a elaborar unas pautas para que sirvan de guía para los diferentes ayuntamientos.
