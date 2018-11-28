El turco Onur Genç será el nuevo consejero delegado de BBVA

BBVA ha anunciado este miércoles el nombramiento del turco Onur Genç como consejero delegado de la entidad a partir del 31 de diciembre, cuando Carlos Torres Vila cesará en su cargo para ocupar la presidencia ejecutiva, en sustitución de Francisco González.
Nacido en Turquía, el nuevo consejero delegado de 44 años ha desempeñado labores ejecutivas en el banco turco Garanti desde 2012 hasta 2015 y desde 2017 es consejero delegado de BBVA Compass (la filial del banco en EEUU) y country manager (representante) de la entidad en el país.
"El impacto tan positivo que Onur ha tenido en nuestras operaciones en Estados Unidos y Turquía se extenderá al resto del Grupo", ha comentado Carlos Torres Vila, actual consejero delegado y próximo presidente de la entidad.
(Habrá ampliación)
