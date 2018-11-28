Conmoción en Reino Unido al permitir que un violador conozca al hijo de una de sus víctimas

Un hombre condenado a 35 años de prisión en 2016 por agredir sexualmente a decenas de menores de edad ha obtenido el permiso para conocer a su hijo, cuya madre es una de sus víctimas, según recoge The Times.
A pesar de que Arshid Hussain fue condenado por esa violación, un Tribunal de Rotherham (Inglaterra) ha fallado en su favor. “Es un un peligro para mí, para mi hijo y para otros niños”, denuncia Sammy Woodhouse, madre del menor que fue violada con 14 años.
Woodhouse ha renunciado al anonimato con una campaña a través de las redes sociales para pedir un cambio en la ley “para que los violadores no puedan acceder a los niños concebidos a través de la violación”. "Esto ocurre en todo el país y es necesario acabar con esto", reitera en la secuencia.
The Times: ‘Jailed rapist given chance to see his victim’s child’.— Sammy Woodhouse (@sammywoodhouse1) 27 de noviembre de 2018
Rotherham council have offered convicted rapist access to my son.
This is happening all over the UK and must stop! An investigation and change in law is needed. https://t.co/dxSnGt29Is pic.twitter.com/7nJ1jnvJGN
Según afirma Woodhouse, su agresor se enteró de que podía solicitar visitas a su hijo por sus asistentes sociales. “Estamos siendo constantemente revictimizadas. Como víctima de violación constantemente me dicen: ‘bueno, en realidad él tiene sus derechos humanos’. “¿Qué pasa con mis derechos humanos? ¿Qué pasa con los derechos humanos de otras personas y de nuestros hijos?", reivindica.
