Conmoción en Reino Unido al permitir que un violador conozca al hijo de una de sus víctimas

"Es un un peligro para mí, para mi hijo y para otros niños”, denuncia la madre del menor, que fue violada con 14 años.

Arshid Hussain fue condenado a 35 años de prisión por abusar sexualmente de decenas de menores en Rotherham (Inglaterra). / (South Yorkshire Police)

Un hombre condenado a 35 años de prisión en 2016 por agredir sexualmente a decenas de menores de edad ha obtenido el permiso para conocer a su hijo, cuya madre es una de sus víctimas, según recoge The Times.

A pesar de que Arshid Hussain fue condenado por esa violación, un Tribunal de Rotherham (Inglaterra) ha fallado en su favor. “Es un un peligro para mí, para mi hijo y para otros niños”, denuncia Sammy Woodhouse, madre del menor que fue violada con 14 años.

Woodhouse ha renunciado al anonimato con una campaña a través de las redes sociales para pedir un cambio en la ley “para que los violadores no puedan acceder a los niños concebidos a través de la violación”. "Esto ocurre en todo el país y es necesario acabar con esto", reitera en la secuencia.

Según afirma Woodhouse, su agresor se enteró de que podía solicitar visitas a su hijo por sus asistentes sociales. “Estamos siendo constantemente revictimizadas. Como víctima de violación constantemente me dicen: ‘bueno, en realidad él tiene sus derechos humanos’. “¿Qué pasa con mis derechos humanos? ¿Qué pasa con los derechos humanos de otras personas y de nuestros hijos?", reivindica.

