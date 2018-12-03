La brecha de género afecta de manera directa y perjudicial a la salud de las mujeres. Esta es la conclusión a la que llegó un informe de ClosinGap, Women for a Healthy Economy que estudia el impacto de las dificultades de la mujer al mundo laboral.

El informe recoge algunos datos externos sobre la brecha de género y en el caso de España, no sale del todo mal parado. En este proceso inacabado que es aún la igualdad, España aparece en el puesto 24 de los 144 estudiados por Global Gender Gap Report del Foro Económico Mundial sobre los países que más han avanzado en cuanto a eliminar esta grieta. Se estima que España ha cerrado la brecha en un 75%.

El proceso de cierre de la brecha se sitúa en Europa en un 68%, por lo que España estaría por encima de la media occidental. Además, de no haberse producido la contundente entrada de las mujeres en el mundo laboral en 1990, el PIB español del año 2015 habría sido un 18% menor, según el iA way forward for Spain.

Más médicas que médicos en España

En cuanto al sistema de salud en España, hay más mujeres que hombres tanto en servicio médico como servicio de enfermería. De los 175.118 profesionales médicos, el 47,7% son hombres y el 52,3% mujeres. En cuanto a los 186.033 profesionales de enfermería, el 85,9% son mujeres y tan solo el 14,1% hombres.

Las mujeres presentan con mayor frecuencia problema relacionados con la artrosis, el metabolismo, el sistema nervioso, el urinario, la piel y depresión.

La brecha de género tiene consecuencias directas en la salud.

Además, en cuanto a las enfermedades mentales, las mujeres presentan un índice muy superior al de los hombres.

En cuanto a la reducción de la tasa de fertilidad, ha caído 2,5 veces con respecto a la registrada en 1975, mientras que la tasa de fecundidad lo ha hecho en más de 2 veces, con un número de nacimientos en 2017 que representa el 58% de los registrados en 1975, y una elevación de la edad media de nacimiento del primer hijo de seis años, hasta los 31 en ese periodo. Una muestra de que la integración laboral de las mujeres retrasa la maternidad.