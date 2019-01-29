Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Facebook Un pescador se pasea con un tiburón en peligro de extinción en la espalda en Canarias

Especies de Canarias ha publicado imágenes del hombre cargando un angelote al que acababa de arponear. Una escena que ha calificado de "muy triste" puesto que las islas es el único lugar donde se puede observar esta especie tan amenazada.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imágenes publicadas en la página de Facebook Especies de Canarias

Imágenes publicadas en la página de Facebook Especies de Canarias

La página en Facebook Especies de Canarias ha denunciado que un pescador no solo ha arponeado a un angelote, un tiburón en peligro de extinción, sino que también se ha paseado con el animal muerto a la espalda por las calles de Mogán, en Gran Canaria. "Una escena muy triste, y más sabiendo que Canarias es el único lugar del mundo donde se puede observar esta especie Críticamente Amenazada", se explica en la publicación.

En las imágenes difundidas en la red social el pasado domingo se ve a un hombre, con la cara tachada con rotulador, cargando con el angelote. La Unión Internacional para la Conservación de la Naturaleza lo ha catalogado como en peligro crítico de extinción. Pertenece a los Squatinidae, la segunda familia de tiburones más amenazada del mundo.

Especies de Canarias ha pedido a sus seguidores que si alguna vez observan imágenes como ésta, saquen fotos y llamen de inmediato al 112 y pongan una denuncia en la Guardia Civil.

El angelote pertenece a los 'Squatinidae', la segunda familia de tiburones más amenazada del mundo

Asimismo, también ha solicitado que se abstengan los usuarios de publicar comentarios negativos hacia los pescadores submarinos. "Muchos de ellos realizan la actividad de manera responsable, al contrario que esta persona que no tiene ninguna conciencia ecológica", ha señalado.

Canarias, el único reducto que le queda a la especie

El tiburón ángel común o angelote (Squatina squatina) es un escualo aplanado que habita en fondos marinos de hasta 150 metros de profundidad. Este animal era común en grandes áreas del Atlántico nororiental, desde Noruega, Suecia y las islas Shetland de Escocia hasta Marruecos, el Sáhara Occidental, las Canarias, el Mediterráneo y el Mar Negro. La presión de la pesca intensiva ha mermado sus poblaciones y casi se ha extinguido en muchas de estas zonas.

Las islas Canarias actualmente están consideradas como el último reducto donde esta especie tiene poblaciones sanas o, por lo menos, numerosas. Dada su actual rareza en aguas europeas, tanto del Atlántico como del Mediterráneo, la información sobre su bioecología continúa siendo escasa.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad