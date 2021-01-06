El abogado de Iñaki Urdangarin en el caso Nóos, Mario Pascual Vives, ha explicado que han recurrido a Vigilancia Penitenciaria y pedido que se le conceda el tercer grado "como ha pasado con otras personas por los mismos hechos y condenas semejantes", en referencia al expresidente balear Jaume Matas y el exsocio del marido de la infanta Cristina, Diego Torres, después de que, a finales de septiembre, la Sección Primera de la Audiencia Provincial de Baleares rechazara el tercer grado o régimen abierto.
En declaraciones a Europa Press Televisión, se ha mostrado sorprendido por la flexibilización del segundo grado y el curso de reinserción que ofreció Instituciones Penitenciarias a Urdangarin el 30 de diciembre, y que le permitirá cumplir el resto de su condena en un centro de inserción de lunes a viernes y tener permiso pasa salir un fin de semana al mes.
"Nosotros desde el momento en que la Junta de Tratamiento por unanimidad acordaba que le daban el tercer grado sin restricciones, teníamos la confianza y la esperanza de que esto sería así, que sería asumido también por Instituciones Penitenciarias", ha asegurado, y ha añadido que otros condenados ya tienen el tercer grado desde julio y es sorprendente, en sus palabras, que Urdangarin no lo tenga.
Ha señalado que desconoce cuándo recibirán una respuesta a su recurso, que calcula que será en enero, y que esto no tiene efectos suspensivos, por lo que la resolución de Instituciones Penitenciarias será efectiva "muy pronto".
Pascual Vives ha explicado que la flexibilización del segundo grado ha causado sorpresa en su cliente, aunque ha lamentado que apenas ha podido hablar con Urdangarin porque las llamadas están limitadas a ocho minutos y tenía pensado visitarle, pero "las inclemencias del tiempo han impedido que lo haga relativamente pronto".
Ha dicho que no les han explicado en qué consiste el curso de reinserción, que "parece un curso de reeducación en materia económica", y ha deseado que la sanción o la condena hubiera sido solo eso, aunque ha indicado que hay que respetarla.
