El cuñado del rey, que desde el año pasado sale de la cárcel dos días a la semana para asistir al centro religioso de Hogar Don Orione, debe permanecer aislado en el Centro Penitenciario de Brieva aunque se muestra asintomático.

Iñaki Urdangarin, en su primer día de voluntariado. / EFE.

Iñaki Urdangarin se encuentra actualmente en cuarentena en el Centro Penitenciario de Brieva (Ávila) tras haber mantenido un contacto directo con un positivo durante su labor de voluntariado en el centro de personas con discapacidad de Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid), al que tiene permiso para asistir dos días a la semana.

Según han confirmado fuentes penitenciarias, el cuñado del rey Felipe VI permanece en cuarentena, al menos, desde principios de esta semana y su estado, por el momento, es asintomático.

Urdangarín ingresó en el Centro Penitenciario de Brieva, a unos cinco kilómetros de la capital abulense, el 18 de junio de 2018, cumpliendo una condena de cinco años y diez meses por delitos de corrupción en el caso Nóos. Y desde septiembre de 2019, el marido de la infanta Cristina realiza salidas al centro religioso de Hogar Don Orione, en donde realiza su labor de voluntariado.

A finales del pasado mes de noviembre, la Junta de Tratamiento de la cárcel abulense propuso por unanimidad la concesión del tercer grado o régimen abierto a Iñaki Urdangarin, en una decisión que debe analizar la Secretaría General de Instituciones Penitenciarias para tomar la decisión final.

