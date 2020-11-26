madridActualizado:
La Junta de Tratamiento de la cárcel de Brieva (Ávila) ha propuesto por unanimidad la concesión del tercer grado o régimen abierto a Iñaki Urdangarin, condenado a cinco años y diez meses por corrupción en el caso Nóos. La decisión final tendrá que ser validada por la Secretaría General de Instituciones Penitenciarias.
Fuentes penitenciarias han explicado que ha sido esta misma mañana, en la reunión habitual de los jueves, cuando la Junta de Tratamiento ha tomado esa decisión, que puede suponer para el yerno del rey Felipe VI 48 días de permiso al año y salida de la cárcel todos los fines de semana.
Precisamente, la Fiscalía ya anunció en su día que si la Junta de Tratamiento lo acordaba por unanimidad, no iba a oponerse. La Junta propone también que Urdangarin cumpla la condena en tercer grado en la misma cárcel en la que está ahora interno y no en un Centro de Inserción Social (CIS).
El pasado mes de septiembre, la Sección Primera de la Audiencia Provincial de Baleares rechazó, previo recurso de la Fiscalía, la progresión al tercer grado penitenciario de Urdangarin, así como la posibilidad de que pudiera salir un fin de semana al mes de prisión. En aquella ocasión no hubo unanimidad de la junta de tratamiento.
Fue el Juzgado de Vigilancia Penitenciaria número 1 de Valladolid quien le concedió primero una flexibilización del segundo grado para salir un fin de semana al mes y le clasificó unas semanas después el tercer grado. Ahora, la petición del recluso ha vuelto la Junta de Tratamiento, que este jueves ha decidido volver a proponer el tercer grado para el preso.
