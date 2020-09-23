Estás leyendo: La Audiencia de Palma rechaza conceder el tercer grado a Iñaki Urdangarin

La Audiencia de Palma rechaza conceder el tercer grado a Iñaki Urdangarin

Iñaki Urdangarin sale del centro 'Hogar Don Orione' tras realizar su voluntariado, en Pozuelo de Alarcón. Antonio Gutiérrez / Europa Press / Archivo
Iñaki Urdangarin, en una imagen de archivo. / Europa Press / Archivo

europa press

La Sección Primera de la Audiencia Provincial de Baleares ha rechazado este miércoles la progresión al tercer grado penitenciario de Iñaki Urdangarin, así como la posibilidad de que pueda salir un fin de semana al mes de prisión.

Así se recoge en dos resoluciones que la Audiencia de Palma ha dictado este miércoles

