Iñaki Urdangarin hará dos días voluntariado tras el visto bueno del juez de Vigilancia Penitenciaria en Hogar Don Orione, un centro religioso de Pozuelo de Alarcón fundado en 1967 dedicado a ayudar a personas con discapacidad.
Con permiso judicial, Urdangarin podrá desplazarse al Hogar Don Orione, una institución de la orden religiosa italiana de los orionistas. El centro se dedica a ayudar a un centenar de residentes adultos que sufren discapacidad intelectual, física o sensorial y que no pueden ser atendidos por sus familias. "Son personas con discapacidad intelectual, necesitadas de apoyos extensos y generalizados", consta en la página web del centro. El 30% de los ingresados está en silla de ruedas, el 45% no tiene comunicación verbal y el 50% tiene deterioros cognitivos y físicos por envejecimiento.
El abogado de Urdangarin, Mario Pascual Vives, ha explicado que el voluntariado que realizará su cliente se centrará en ayudar a personas con discapacidad y que, según la resolución judicial, se puede llevar a cabo a partir de este miércoles.
En declaraciones a los medios a las puertas de su despacho, Pascual Vives ha considerado que "es un principio de buenas noticias" que el Juzgado de Vigilancia Penitenciaria 1 de Castilla y León le permita salidas para llevar a cabo un programa de atención especializada fuera del Centro Penitenciario de Ávila.
En contra del criterio del fiscal, el juez Vigilancia Penitenciaria 1 de Castilla y León ha permitido a Urdangarin realizar salidas para llevar a cabo un programa de atención especializada fuera del Centro Penitenciario de Ávila. La Fiscalía de Valladolid estudia por ahora la posibilidad de recurrir el auto.
