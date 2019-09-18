Público
Caso Nóos Así es el centro de personas con discapacidad en el que hará voluntariado Urdangarin

El cuñado del rey saldrá de la cárcel dos días a la semana para ayudar a personas con discapacidad física e intelectual en el Hogar Don Orione, un centro religioso de Pozuelo de Alarcón. La Fiscalía de Valladolid estudia recurrir la decisión del juez Vigilancia Penitenciaria.

Iñaki Urdangarin, durante su declaracion en el juicio del caso Nóos

Iñaki Urdangarin hará dos días voluntariado tras el visto bueno del juez de Vigilancia Penitenciaria en Hogar Don Orione, un centro religioso de Pozuelo de Alarcón fundado en 1967 dedicado a ayudar a personas con discapacidad.

Con permiso judicial, Urdangarin podrá desplazarse al Hogar Don Orione, una institución de la orden religiosa italiana de los orionistas. El centro se dedica a ayudar a un centenar de residentes adultos que sufren discapacidad intelectual, física o sensorial y que no pueden ser atendidos por sus familias. "Son personas con discapacidad intelectual, necesitadas de apoyos extensos y generalizados", consta en la página web del centro. El 30% de los ingresados está en silla de ruedas, el 45% no tiene comunicación verbal y el 50% tiene deterioros cognitivos y físicos por envejecimiento.

El abogado de Urdangarin, Mario Pascual Vives, ha explicado que el voluntariado que realizará su cliente se centrará en ayudar a personas con discapacidad y que, según la resolución judicial, se puede llevar a cabo a partir de este miércoles.

En declaraciones a los medios a las puertas de su despacho, Pascual Vives ha considerado que "es un principio de buenas noticias" que el Juzgado de Vigilancia Penitenciaria 1 de Castilla y León le permita salidas para llevar a cabo un programa de atención especializada fuera del Centro Penitenciario de Ávila.

En contra del criterio del fiscal, el juez Vigilancia Penitenciaria 1 de Castilla y León ha permitido a Urdangarin realizar salidas para llevar a cabo un programa de atención especializada fuera del Centro Penitenciario de Ávila. La Fiscalía de Valladolid estudia por ahora la posibilidad de recurrir el auto.

