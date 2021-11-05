Estás leyendo: La incidencia acumulada vuelve a subir otros dos puntos y se sitúa en los 53,7 casos

La incidencia acumulada vuelve a subir otros dos puntos y se sitúa en los 53,7 casos

Sanidad notifica 3.093 contagios y 27 muertes por coronavirus un día después de que España regresara al riesgo medio por transmisión.

Campaña de la doble vacunación en el País Valencià.
Campaña de la doble vacunación en el País Valencià. Ana Escobar / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha notificado este viernes 3.093 nuevos contagios por coronavirus y 27 fallecidos. La incidencia acumulada sube más de dos puntos hasta los 53,7 casos por 100.000 habitantes en los últimos 14 días.

(Habrá ampliación)

