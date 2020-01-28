La publicidad encubierta ya no campará a sus anchas entre los perfiles de los influencers españoles. Autocontrol, entidad independiente encargada de regular y arbitrar esta materia, ha emitido el primer dictamen que señala –aunque no penaliza– esta práctica irregular en un personaje notorios en redes sociales en España.

Una publicación de la influencer Paulina Eriksson ha sido el detonante de este importante precedente. En la foto en cuestión en su cuenta de Instagram, ella lucía unos auriculares inalámbricos y etiquetaba a la marca Urbanista. Después de que comenzara la investigación, esta añadió en el texto el término #ad (anuncio, en inglés), pero el Jurado de Publicidad de Autocontrol finalmente considera que "dicha advertencia se insertó al final del mensaje de manera diluida, pasando totalmente desapercibida para el público destinatario". Tras concluir el proceso y darse a conocer el dictamen este viernes, Eriksson ha borrado la publicación.

El jurado señala la infracción asegurando que "la naturaleza publicitaria del mensaje no resultaba identificable por el destinatario (...) induciéndole a pensar que se trataba de un mera opinión personal". No obstante, este 'tirón de orejas' no ha ido acompañado de una sanción, pues Autocontrol no cuenta con potestad para ello a no ser que el investigado se presente voluntariamente a ser examinado, tal y como señala El País.

Este dictamen resulta relevante por sentar el primer precedente que señala la publicidad encubierta en los influencers, además de no reconocer el hecho de que no exista una retribución como un eximente. Se trata de un antecedente importante que además llega mientras se está desarrollando una regulación más amplia para estos personajes públicos de la mano de la Asociación Española de Anunciantes (AEA) y Autocontrol.