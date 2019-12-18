Público
Público

Jaén El patrón de una finca apuñala a un migrante sin contrato por no querer trabajar sin seguridad 

Los hechos se han producido en Orcera, en la provincia de Jaén, donde este lunes también fue detenido un empresario por abandonar el cuerpo de otro temporero sin contrato que falleció mientras recogía aceituna.

Publicidad
Media: 3.31
Votos: 13
Un temporero de origen africano recoge aceitunas en el campo cordobés. Foto: EFE/Rafa Alcaide

Imagen de archivo de un temporero de origen africano recogiendo aceitunas. | EFE/Rafa Alcaide

Un trabajador temporero ha sido apuñalado por el patrón de la finca en la que trabajaba tras negarse a recoger aceituna en una zona muy escarpada y sin contar sin ninguna medida de seguridad. Los hechos se han producido en Orcera, en la provincia de Jaén.

El propio trabajador grabó unas imágenes de las que se ha hecho eco Canal Sur mientras su jefe le acompañaba al hospital el coche, tras una fuerte discusión que terminó con la agresión. El patrón ha sido puesto en libertad con cargos y está a la espera de un juicio. 

Este no es el primer caso de malos tratos a los trabajadores temporeros -y migrantes, en ambas ocasiones- en Jaén. Este lunes la Guardia Civil detuvo al propietario de una explotación olivarera en Pozo Alcón tras abandonar en el centro de salud del municipio el cuerpo sin vida de una persona de 31 años y de nacionalidad marroquí que falleció en su finca recogiendo aceituna sin que tuviera contrato de trabajo ni documentación en regla.

El patrón se dio a la fuga y después fue identificado y detenido. En estos momentos se encuentra en libertad con cargos. Familiares del fallecido han pedido personarse en la causa.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad