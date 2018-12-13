Òmnium Cultural decide otorgar el Premi Muriel Casals de Comunicació al productor Jaume Roures y al periodista Tatxo Benet, en reconocimiento a su trabajo y a la “calidad periodística de sus proyectos empresariales y por su voluntad de profundidad democrática demostrado” en varias de sus iniciativas, como Diario Público. A su vez, Òmnium ha destacado los documentales Las cloacas del Interior y 20-S, junto a la cooperación del centro internacional de prensa en la organización y apoyo en el referéndum del 1 de octubre.
Por su parte, Jordi Cuixart, presidente de Òmnium Cultural encarcelado desde el 16 de octubre de 2017 por su implicación en la organización del 1-O, ha agradecido a ambos premiados su esfuerzo y el trabajo que han desempeñado en destapar “las mentiras de la justicia española y las cloacas del estado”.
En el marco de la 68ª edición de la Nit de Santa Llúcia, que se celebrará el 14 de diciembre en la Fira de Sabadell, los premios en comunicación son un medio para “dar a conocer los esfuerzos de los profesionales de la comunicación, dar prestigio al uso de la lengua (catalana) y proyectar la cultura dentro de los 'Països Catalans'.
El jurado de la 'Nit de Santa Llúcia' está formado por Odei Etxearte, Sara Gonzàlez, Àlex Gutiérrez, Núria Iceta, Albert Sàez, Sebastià Serrano y Marina Llansana, y el premio está dotado con un importe de 3.000 euros donados por la hija de la propia Muriel Casals, antigua presidenta de la entidad.
