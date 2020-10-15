madrid
Antena 3 ha interrumpido una entrevista en directo con el exministro socialista José Luis Corcuera al saltarle su desfibrilador cuando se encontraba en el plató de 'Espejo Público'. "Tenemos que parar, porque me ha saltado el desfribrilador, tenemos que dejarlo", ha asegurado Corcuera, que se encuentra bien, cuando estaba siendo entrevistado por la presentadora Susana Griso.
En las imágenes se percibe perfectamente como Corcuera se lleva la mano al corazón en el momento en el que se produce el incidente, acción que suele ocurrir cuando el ritmo cardíaco es distinto al habitual.
"¿Ha sentido usted un amago de infarto?", le ha preguntado Griso al ver la reacción de Corcuera, quien ha explicado que lleva un desfibrilador y ha pedido, no obstante, terminar lo que estaba diciendo en ese momento.
Griso ha insistido, sin embargo, en cortar la entrevista. "Estoy sufriendo mucho. Me parece que estamos alargando una situación que está generando mucha inquietud. Está el doctor esperándole", ha dicho a presentadora en directo para dar por concluida la conversación.
Según ha informado Antena 3 en su web, el exministro de Felipe González llegó al plató con la mascarilla puesta y avisando de que tenía "un corazón muy trabajado". El exministro socialista explicó que no se quitaba nunca la mascarilla y que "prácticamente" no hacía vida social, debido a la situación de pandemia.
Minutos después del inicio de la entrevista se pudo apreciar el sobresalto en directo de José Luis Corcuera, en el momento en el que salta el desfibrilador. Corcuera acababa de valorar con un "suspenso absoluto" la gestión de Pedro Sánchez durante la pandemia del coronavirus.
