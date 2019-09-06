Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Juan Carlos I Pilar Rahola acusa al rey Juan Carlos de tocarle un pecho

La columnista y tertuliana lo denuncia durante una entrevista en el programa 'El divan', que se emitirá este domingo en TV3.

Publicidad
Media: 3
Votos: 2
Pilar Rahola denuncia en 'El divan' que el rey emérito Juan Carlos le tocó un pecho. / TV3

Pilar Rahola denuncia en 'El divan' que el rey emérito Juan Carlos le tocó un pecho. / TV3

La columnista de La Vanguardia Pilar Rahola ha acusado al rey emérito Juan Carlos de haberle tocado un pecho durante una entrevista en el programa El divan, de TV3, que se emitirá este domingo por la noche en la televisión pública catalana.

La presentadora, Sílvia Cóppulo, ha difundido un adelanto de la conversación, donde la exdiputada de ERC en el Congreso comenta: "Tú estás allí y tienes a Juan Carlos allí, al rey de España… Y, en un momento determinado, se levanta y te dice que tienes el pecho mal. Te mete la mano y te hace zumo de naranja".


Acompañando el fragmento de la entrevista a la tertuliana televisiva y radiofónica subido a Twitter por Sílvia Cóppulo, la presentadora de El divan ha escrito: "Me too. El rey Juan Carlos hizo tocamientos a @RaholaOficial sin ningún tipo de vergüenza”.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad