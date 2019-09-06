La columnista de La Vanguardia Pilar Rahola ha acusado al rey emérito Juan Carlos de haberle tocado un pecho durante una entrevista en el programa El divan, de TV3, que se emitirá este domingo por la noche en la televisión pública catalana.
La presentadora, Sílvia Cóppulo, ha difundido un adelanto de la conversación, donde la exdiputada de ERC en el Congreso comenta: "Tú estás allí y tienes a Juan Carlos allí, al rey de España… Y, en un momento determinado, se levanta y te dice que tienes el pecho mal. Te mete la mano y te hace zumo de naranja".
Me too. El rei Joan Carles va fer tocaments a @RaholaOficial sense cap mena de vergonya. Ho explica la periodista aquest diumenge 8 de setembre a la nit a @tv3cat @eldivanOficial pic.twitter.com/qicnlwDiCH— Sílvia Cóppulo, periodista (@SilviaCoppulo) 5 de septiembre de 2019
Acompañando el fragmento de la entrevista a la tertuliana televisiva y radiofónica subido a Twitter por Sílvia Cóppulo, la presentadora de El divan ha escrito: "Me too. El rey Juan Carlos hizo tocamientos a @RaholaOficial sin ningún tipo de vergüenza”.
