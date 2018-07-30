La sentencia que ha emitido el Juzgado de lo Penal 1 de Granada, que condena a Juana Rivas a cinco años de prisión por sustracción de sus dos hijos menores y a seis de inhabilitación de la patria potestad contiene párrafos tachados enteros que contradicen el fallo condenatorio, según avanza la Cadena SER.
Los letrados de Juana Rivas preparan un escrito para exigir explicaciones al juez que dictó el auto, Manuel Piñar por tachar siete párrafos de la sentencia y plagiar un estudio de otro magistrado, según la defensa de Rivas. Entre el contenido que el juez ha intentado tapar está un fallo de la Audiencia Nacional que recoge que el progenitor denunciado por sustracción de menores, si tiene la custodia de los hijos no puede ser sujeto activo del delito.
Además, Piñar dedicó tres de las seis páginas del auto a desmentir la violencia de género que Juana Rivas aseguró haber sufrido y que denunció en dos ocasiones. Para este juez los hechos "son inexistentes", y responden a una estrategia para conseguir la guardia y custodia de sus hijos "explotando el argumento del maltrato". Cuando Rivas, ya contaba con la custodia de su hijo mayor desde 2009 cuando Francesco Arcuri, su expareja, fue condenado por malos tratos tras una primera denuncia.
