Un juez investiga la violación múltiple a una mujer en Tarragona

La mujer de 30 años asegura que fue abordada por tres hombres cuando salió a correr y la obligaron a entrar en una furgoneta.

Imagen de archivo de los Mossos d'Esquadra. EFE

Un juez de Reus (Tarragona) investiga una agresión sexual múltiple a una mujer por parte de tres hombres, ocurrida el 21 de septiembre pasado, según han informado fuentes cercanas al caso.

El titular del juzgado de instrucción número 4 de Reus ha abierto diligencias por un delito de agresión sexual, a la luz de los informes forenses, que corroboran el relato de la víctima sobre la violación sufrida.

Los Mossos d'Esquadra, bajo la dirección del juzgado de instrucción, han abierto una investigación para tratar de identificar y detener a los autores de la agresión, sin que por el momento hayan podido ser localizados. En su denuncia ante los Mossos d'Esquadra, la mujer, de 30 años, mantuvo que fue abordada por tres hombres cuando salió a correr y se dirigía al instituto Doctor Vilaseca, situado en el centro de Reus.

Según ha adelantado el periódico digital El Caso, la chica aseguró a la policía que sus agresores sexuales la insultaron por llevar la camiseta de un partido ultraderechista, antes de violarla en el interior de una furgoneta a la que la obligaron a entrar por la fuerza.

