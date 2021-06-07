La Justicia catalana ordena que el examen de la EBAU se ofrezca también en castellano

barcelona
El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha acordado que los exámenes de la EBAU que arrancan mañana en esta comunidad se ofrezcan en catalán, castellano y aranés para que cada alumno tenga la opción individual de escoger el idioma que prefiera.
Así lo ha ordenado la sección quinta de la sala de lo contencioso administrativo del TSJC en un auto en que, a instancias de la Asamblea por una escuela bilingüe de Catalunya, suspende de forma cautelar el apartado de las instrucciones del Consejo Interuniversitario que establecía que los exámenes de la EBAU se repartirían primero en catalán y "solo si algún alumno lo pide" se le entregaría la versión en castellano.
El TSJC ha anulado este artículo porque cree que la elección de la lengua de los enunciados de examen de la selectividad "no puede venir determinada por la administración", por lo que ha acordado que las pruebas estén disponibles en los tres idiomas cooficiales en la comunidad -catalán, castellano y aranés- y se ofrezca de forma individual a cada alumno la opción de escogerlos en el que prefiera.
