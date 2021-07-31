La Justicia desautoriza el toque de queda en Asturias

madrid
El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Asturias (TSJA) ha echado por tierra las pretensiones del Gobierno autonómico de aplicar un toque de queda entre la una y las seis de la madrugada a partir del lunes en Oviedo, Gijón y otros seis concejos en los que viven más de 630.00 personas, el 61% de la población del Principado.
Lo que sí ha autorizado es la prohibición de que se reúnan grupos de más de diez personas en el exterior en horario nocturno en todos los concejos en los que la incidencia del coronavirus sea más elevada y que a partir del lunes pasarán a estar en situación de riesgo 4Plus.
Gozón, Laviana, Mieres, Siero, Villaviciosa, Carreño y Gozón son, junto a Oviedo y Gijón, los municipios que se encuentran en Asturias en riesgo extremo de contagio por coronavirus por haber superado durante tres días consecutivos los 350 casos por cada cien mil habitantes en un momento en el que se ha elevado la presión hospitalaria en toda la comunidad a un nivel de riesgo medio.
A partir del lunes, y durante dos semanas, en estos ocho municipios se estrechará la vigilancia, pero finalmente no será posible aplicar la limitación de la movilidad nocturna durante cinco horas que había solicitado el Gobierno que preside Adrián Barbón para tratar de reducir la incidencia del coronavirus.
