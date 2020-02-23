Estás leyendo: Un juzgado de Palma reconoce el derecho a indemnización por un vuelo retrasado incluso si el pasajero decide no viajar

Ryanair Un juzgado de Palma reconoce el derecho a indemnización por un vuelo retrasado incluso si el pasajero decide no viajar

La compañía denegaba la compensación económica porque la pasajera no tomó el vuelo retrasado.

Reclamador.es celebra la sentencia a Ryanair por cobrar equipajes de mano
Un avión de Ryanair.

Actualizado:

europa press

Un juzgado de Palma ha reconocido el derecho de una pasajera a ser indemnizada por el retraso de un vuelo incluso aunque decidiera voluntariamente no tomar el vuelo retrasado.

En concreto, el Juzgado de lo Mercantil número 1 de Palma ha dictado una sentencia en la que estima la demanda de una pasajera contra Ryanair y condena a la compañía a abonar 500 euros a la afectada.

La demanda partía de un vuelo entre Palma y Barcelona que sufrió un retraso superior a cuatro horas, en julio de 2019. La compañía denegaba la compensación económica porque la pasajera no tomó el vuelo retrasado.

El juzgado no ha aceptado las alegaciones de Ryanair, al entender que el derecho de compensación "nace por el mero retraso superior a tres horas, siendo totalmente indiferente que el pasajero decida volar o no". Según el juez, el único requisito es que el pasajero se presente a facturación.

El juzgado considera que no se puede pretender obligar al pasajero, "que ya ha sufrido el perjuicio por la mera molestia de la pérdida de tiempo", a realizar el viaje para mantener su derecho de compensación. "Tal planteamiento es completamente inaceptable", concluye la sentencia.

