La lava del volcán de La Palma engulle el colegio público Los Campitos

El avance de la lava en la erupción del volcán de La Palma arrasa con casas y cultivos. Entre las infraestructuras afectadas se encuentra el colegio público Los Campitos, en Los Llanos de Aridane. "No queda nada, hemos perdido todo", ha afirmado la directora del centro, Ángeles Nieves, en declaraciones a Canarias Radio.
En el centro estaban matriculados 23 niños de entre tres a 12 años. "El 70% de las familias lo han perdido todo en el barrio de Los Campitos", ha señalado Nieves, según informa la Cadena SER.
"No hay carretera, no hay colegio, hay alumnos que lo han perdido todo", ha señalado la directora de Los Campitos.
La lava, que se dirige a la costa oeste de la isla, está sepultando comunicaciones terrestres y eléctricas. "Es como una apisonadora, para volver a habilitar las carreteras se necesitarán explosiones, no se podrá con excavadoras", ha afirmado por su parte el catedrático de Geología de la Universidad de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria José Mangas, a EFE.
