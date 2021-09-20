Estás leyendo: La lava del volcán de La Palma engulle el colegio público Los Campitos

La lava del volcán de La Palma engulle el colegio público Los Campitos

"No hay carretera, no hay colegio, hay alumnos que lo han perdido todo", ha señalado la directora del centro.

Erupción volcánica en La Palma este 19 de septiembre de 2021.
Erupción volcánica en La Palma este 19 de septiembre de 2021.

El avance de la lava en la erupción del volcán de La Palma arrasa con casas y cultivos. Entre las infraestructuras afectadas se encuentra el colegio público Los Campitos, en Los Llanos de Aridane. "No queda nada, hemos perdido todo", ha afirmado la directora del centro, Ángeles Nieves, en declaraciones a Canarias Radio.

En el centro estaban matriculados 23 niños de entre tres a 12 años. "El 70% de las familias lo han perdido todo en el barrio de Los Campitos", ha señalado Nieves, según informa la Cadena SER.

La lava, que se dirige a la costa oeste de la isla, está sepultando comunicaciones terrestres y  eléctricas. "Es como una apisonadora, para volver a habilitar las carreteras se necesitarán explosiones, no se podrá con excavadoras", ha afirmado por su parte el catedrático de Geología de la Universidad de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria José Mangas, a EFE. 

La lava avanza hacia la costa arrasando casas y cultivos en La Palma.
La lava avanza hacia la costa arrasando casas y cultivos en La Palma. CAPTURA TV CANARIA

