Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Leonardo da Vinci Historiadores del arte acusan al presentador Christian Gálvez de "intrusismo profesional"

El Comité Español de Historia del Arte considera un abuso de poder que el presentador ejerza de comisario de la exposición 'Leonardo da Vinci: los rostros del genio', porque "proyecta una idea sin calado científico a un público general".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de archivo de Christian Gálvez/ MEDIASET

Imagen de archivo de Christian Gálvez/ MEDIASET

El Comité Español de Historia del Arte (CEHA) ha acusado al presentador de televisión Christian Gálvez de "intrusismo profesional" por ejercer como comisario de la exposición 'Leonardo da Vinci: los rostros del genio'. A través de un comunicado, la CEHA ha denunciado lo que consideran un abuso de poder por parte de Gálvez, que quiere "proyectar una idea sin calado científico a un público general" mientras que se sitúa "como gran experto internacional" en la figura de Da Vinci.

"Su intrusismo es doble", han asegurado los historiadores, que niegan que el presentador sea un "experto reconocido ni un profesional en lo que se refiere a la curaduría de exposiciones". "Nuestra asociación quiere subrayar la importante formación y cualificación profesional de los graduados, licenciados y doctores en Historia del Arte", han señalado, lamentando que hoy en día tenga "más importancia la popularidad que la preparación".

Desde la CEHA confían en que la exposición -inaugurada el pasado 29 de noviembre en el Palacio de las Alhajas y la Biblioteca Nacional- no quede "como gran actividad en el año de Leonardo, que se inicia en menos de un mes".

En este sentido, han destacado que "otros espacios europeos tienen previstos grandes exposiciones y carácter científico" para recordar a Da Vinci. Por ello, consideran que España no debería quedarse con un trabajo que se ha convertido "en un efímero castillo de fuegos artificiales"

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad