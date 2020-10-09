Estás leyendo: En libertad el detenido tras la muerte de su madre, que falleció de forma natural

El hombre, que había sido arrestado anteriormente por violencia, fue detenido en el momento, de forma cautelar, ante las sospechas de los policías.

Ambulancia del Summa 112 | EFE/Archivo
EFE

El hombre de 55 años detenido el pasado miércoles por, presuntamente, matar a su madre, de 86, en Leganés (Madrid) ha quedado en libertad ya que la autopsia ha revelado que la anciana falleció de muerte natural, según informan a Efe fuentes policiales.

El suceso ocurrió sobre las nueve y media de la noche cuando varios vecinos hallaron a la mujer inconsciente en el rellano del segundo piso del número 35 de la avenida de Portugal de la citada localidad.

Hasta el lugar se desplazó una UVI Móvil del Summa 112 y los sanitarios practicaron durante 20 minutos una reanimación cardiopulmonar a la víctima, pero solo pudieron confirmar su fallecimiento.

El hijo de la mujer, que vivía con su madre y que había sido arrestado anteriormente por violencia, fue detenido en el momento, de forma cautelar, ante las sospechas de los policías.

Los familiares y los vecinos de la anciana alertaron a los investigadores sobre el carácter violento de este individuo, que había agredido en varias ocasiones a su madre y a su hermana.

Sin embargo, la autopsia realizada a la víctima en el Instituto Anatómico Forense ha determinado que la mujer falleció de forma natural, previsiblemente de un infarto, por lo que el arrestado ha quedado en libertad.

