Público

Llega a Lanzarote una patera rescatada por Salvamento Marítimo con 34 migrantes

Todos los ocupantes de la embarcación se encuentran en buen estado. 

01/09/2021 Migrantes Lanzarote
Llegada de los 34 migrantes que viajaban en la patera, al Muelle de La Cebolla en un barco de Salvamento Marítimo, a 1 de septiembre de 2021, en Lanzarote, Islas Canarias. Europa Press

las palmas de gran canaria

Una patera con 34 migrantes de origen magrebíes ha llegado en la tarde de este miércoles al Muelle de La Cebolla (Lanzarote) tras ser recatada por Salvamento Marítimo.

Según informa el Centro Coordinador de Emergencias y Seguridad (Cecoes) 112, una vez en tierra, personal del Servicio de Urgencias Canario (SUC) y de Cruz Roja asistieron a los ocupantes de la embarcación irregular, todos ellos en buen estado de salud.

Por otro lado, se trata de la segunda patera que arriba a Canarias este miércoles después de que otra embarcación llegada al Muelle de Arguineguín (Gran Canaria) con otras 36 personas.

Preocupa esta situación, ya que en los últimos días no cesan las llegadas de migrantes en patera a las costas canarias y baleares.

