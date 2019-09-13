Público
Lluvias torrenciales Los rescates más espectaculares durante el temporal

La Guardia Civil publicita en sus redes sociales algunas de las operaciones llevadas a cabo para salvar a personas y animales durante las lluvias torrenciales que han puesto en jaque al sudeste del país.

Un bote neumático de la Guardia Civil en el túnel de la AP-7 a la altura de Pilar de la Horadada. (EFE)

Operación de rescate en el túnel de la AP-7 a la altura de Pilar de la Horadada. (EFE)

La Guardia Civil ha realizado varios rescates –algunos con cierto riesgo– durante el temporal de lluvias que ha puesto al sudeste de España en jaque. Y no sólo de personas, también de perros. El Instituto Armado los ha publicitado en sus redes sociales. 

Estos son algunos de los más destacados. 

