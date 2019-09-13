La Guardia Civil ha realizado varios rescates –algunos con cierto riesgo– durante el temporal de lluvias que ha puesto al sudeste de España en jaque. Y no sólo de personas, también de perros. El Instituto Armado los ha publicitado en sus redes sociales.
Estos son algunos de los más destacados.
Complicado rescate de un hombre atrapado por la corriente en el río Canyoles, en Canals #Valencia junto a bomberos de Valencia y bomberos voluntarios.#JuntosSomosMejores pic.twitter.com/HV7B98sBmU— Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) September 13, 2019
Complicado rescate de un hombre atrapado por la corriente en el río Canyoles, en Canals #Valencia junto a bomberos de Valencia y bomberos voluntarios.#JuntosSomosMejores pic.twitter.com/HV7B98sBmU— Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) September 13, 2019
#MuyGrandes— Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) September 13, 2019
Guardias civiles de #Almería rescatan a 2 #mayores aislados en una caravana por la crecida de la rambla de Tabernas tras a las fuertes lluvias pic.twitter.com/xeydXZAL4a
Guardias civiles de #Alicante rescatan a una persona que había quedado atrapada en su coche por la crecida de un arroyo#Recuerda, con lluvias intensas evita las zonas inundables pic.twitter.com/p492lfY3QE— Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) September 13, 2019
