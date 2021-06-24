madridActualizado:
En la noche de este 24 de junio se podrá ver en el cielo la última superluna del año. Es conocida como luna de fresa porque coincide con el comienzo de la temporada en la que esta fruta comienza a madurar y por eso las tribus nativas de agricultores americanos decidieron bautizarla así, según la NASA.
Este fenómeno puede verse cuando el satélite pasa por el punto más cercano de su órbita a la Tierra y coincide con la fase de luna llena, como pasa esta noche. Sus características son dos, las siguientes: el satélite parece mucho más brillante y grande que el resto de los días. Repasamos cómo y cuándo podrás verla:
Dónde
La última superluna del año es visible desde cualquier punto del mundo. Es preferible observarla desde algún punto en el que la contaminación lumínica sea baja.
Cuándo
La luna de fresa se puede ver desde las 20.00 horas pero en el momento que más brille será a la 01.40 horas.
