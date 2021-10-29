Estás leyendo: La luz en octubre cuesta un 68% más que en 2020

La luz en octubre cuesta un 68% más que en 2020

Los altos precios en el mercado mayorista, por encima de los 200 euros/megavatio hora, han disparado la factura en un 16,5% respecto a septiembre.

Varias personas con carteles sobre la luz durante una manifestación para denunciar la subida de los precios de la luz y el gas y pedir responsabilidad al Gobierno, en la Plaza de la Villa, a 28 de octubre de 2021, en Madrid. Gustavo Valiente / Efe

La luz en el mes de octubre ha subido un 67,7% respecto al año pasado, lo que supone hasta 34,88 euros. Los altos precios en el mercado mayorista, por encima de los 200 euros/megavatio hora (MWh), también han disparado la factura en un total del 16,5% respecto a septiembre. Esto supone que se han alcanzado los 86,35 euros —12,22 euros más que el mes pasado—, según recoge Efe.

Respecto a la del mismo mes de 2019, en que el importe de la factura fue de 55,33 euros, la de este mes de octubre es un 56 % superior (31,02 euros).

Así, ni siquiera las últimas medidas que ha impulsado el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez han servido para frenar la subida de precios.

La luz ha ascendido a 86,35 euros para un consumidor que tenga tarifa regulada o PVPC

Las consecuencias de la subida del precio de la luz están siendo muy graves para la ciudadanía y, sobre todo, para las familias más vulnerables. Por ejemplo, comprar un kilo de pollo cuesta un euro más que hace dos semanas. Productos como el solomillo o el entrecot han llegado a subir tres euros.

Según datos extraídos del simulador de la Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC), a falta de dos días para que acabe el mes el recibo de la luz ha ascendido a 86,35 euros para un consumidor que tenga tarifa regulada o PVPC —con una potencia contratada de 4,4 kilovatios, un consumo mensual de 250 kilovatios hora (KWh) al mes (distribuido en 70 KWh en horario punta, 60 KWh en horario llano y 120 KWh en valle)—.

Los cerca de 17 millones de consumidores que están en el mercado libre, que pagan por el kilovatio hora los precios que ponen las compañías con las que contratan el suministro, no se ven afectados por las oscilaciones al alza, pero tampoco se benefician de los descensos.

