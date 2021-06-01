La actriz española Maribel Verdú se sinceró en un programa de televisión y confesó que a lo largo de su carrera sufrió situaciones desagradables y el acoso "de gente muy influyente". "No conozco a ninguna mujer a la que no le haya pasado, que no hayamos tenido que soportar barbaridades", manifestó la actriz de Belle Époque, quien detalló que en el trabajo llegó "gente muy influyente" a llamar a su camerino y tuvo que decirles "puede salir usted de aquí".

En una ocasión, cuenta, después de recibir una "proposición deshonesta" salió del camerino corriendo y fue a llamar a dos compañeros actores muy conocidos para pedirles que la acompañaran. "Yo he entrado con ellos en el camerino, y le he dicho, ¿y ahora puede repetir lo mismo delante de ellos?", y "se quedan muertos". Si hay una presencia masculina, "ya se cortan y, es que me pone enferma", sentenció.

Verdú llegó incluso a tener un juicio por un caso de acoso en los comienzos de su carrera, pero "entonces no se hablaba de esto". Aunque hoy en día siguen produciéndose situaciones desagradables "constantemente" que "dan tanto asco y tanta rabia". "Hay veces que sacas tu carácter y contestas, pero en otras te quedas paralizada" porque si "montara un pollo" incluso "me señalarían", contó la actriz.

"De repente se aprovecha de ti alguien en el que confías plenamente"

El entrevistador del programa, Calleja, popular por sus espacios televisivos de aventura, le preguntó también si había sufrido una situación "muy delicada" en su carrera y la actriz le dijo que sí, sin dar detalles. "Tú tienes todo el derecho a preguntarlo pero yo tengo todo el derecho a dejarlo solamente para mis íntimos y lo sabe la gente que lo tiene que saber. Porque además, de repente se aprovecha de ti alguien en el que confías plenamente y dices, si lo que eres es un delincuente y un impresentable".

La actriz hizo esta confesión en 'Planeta Calleja' (Cuatro), en un viaje a Santo Tomé y Príncipe, en el que presenció rituales religiosos, cascadas, selva virgen, nacimiento de tortugas, impresionantes playas y pudo superar un miedo que tenía, el de hacer esnórquel.

