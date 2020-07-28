Estás leyendo: Almeida cifra en 36 millones de euros las multas de Madrid Central pero pide "no hacer hipótesis" hasta decidir si recurren

Público
Público

Madrid Central Almeida cifra en 36 millones de euros las multas de Madrid Central pero pide "no hacer hipótesis" hasta decidir si recurren

Serán los servicios jurídicos del Consistorio quienes determinen "el régimen aplicable a las sanciones" pero, por ahora, el regidor ha reiterado que "no cabe hacer ninguna presunción o juicio sobre si se van a anular o no".

Distintivo de Madrid Central en Madrid (España). Eduardo Parra / Europa Press
Distintivo de Madrid Central en Madrid (España). Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

madrid

Actualizado:

europa press

El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, ha cifrado este martes en 36 millones de euros el importe de las multas impuestas por el acceso indebido a Madrid Central y que serían devueltas en caso de que la sentencia que anula el área de bajas emisiones en el centro de la capital sea firme. El Consistorio decidirá si recurre o no la medida en función de los informes jurídicos y técnicos del Consistorio.

Así lo ha trasladado el regidor madrileño durante su visita a la sede de la Empresa Municipal de Transportes (EMT) desde Carabanchel, donde ha pedido que "no se hagan hipótesis" sobre las cuantías de las multas puesto que aún no se ha decidido el recurso.

Almeida ha indicado que se han impuesto más de 800.000 multas por el acceso indebido a Madrid Central, "teniendo en cuenta que el Gobierno anterior, hasta las elecciones decidió no sancionar". "Casualmente dio la orden dos días después", ha lanzado.

Serán los servicios jurídicos del Consistorio quienes determinen "el régimen aplicable a las sanciones" pero, por ahora, el regidor ha reiterado que "no cabe hacer ninguna presunción o juicio sobre si se van a anular o no".

Ha precisado el regidor madrileño que "mientras la sentencia no sea firme, Madrid Central sigue en vigor, y se tienen que seguir respetando las normas que regulan Madrid Central; las invitaciones que corresponden siguen en vigor mientras la sentencia no sea firme".

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público