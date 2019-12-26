Público
Madrid Central El Ayuntamiento de Madrid recorta 100 metros de Madrid Central

Las calles Mártires de Alcalá y Seminario de Nobles pasan a ser de libre circulación, según un decreto emitido por el Ejecutivo de Almeida.

El nuevo consistorio madrileño busca remodelar Madrid Central. / EDUARDO PARRA (EP)

Imagen de archivo de un cartel de Madrid Central. / EDUARDO PARRA (EP)

El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, ha dado a conocer este jueves un decreto con el que dos calles –Mártires de Alcalá y Seminario de Nobles– que formaban parte de Madrid Central ahora serán de libre circulación. 

La medida recorta 100 metros el espacio de la capital dedicado a controlar la afluencia masiva de tráfico. Almeida justifica la medida y asegura que se trata de una "mejora" para poner coto "a la improvisación" del Gobierno de Manuela Carmena. 

(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)

