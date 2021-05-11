madridActualizado:
La vicealcaldesa de la capital, Begoña Villacís, ha pedido este martes a los madrileños que actúen como "si Madrid Central siguiera existiendo" después de que el Tribunal Supremo anulara en firme la medida para reducir las emisiones en el centro de Madrid.
Por su parte, el alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, se contradice ya que esta sentencia es firme. Tras conocer el fallo, ha afirmado que Madrid Central sigue en vigor. "Mientras no sea firme la sentencia, Madrid Central sigue en vigor. No podemos hacer nada al respecto", ha afirmado erróneamente. "En el caso de que alguno circule por Madrid Central sin los supuestos previstos, el Ayuntamiento tramitaría la multa correspondiente", ha añadido.
Villacís ha subrayado que Madrid Central se hizo de forma "chapucera" y por eso ha sido tumbada por la Justicia y ha pedido tranquilidad porque el actual equipo de Gobierno "hizo los deberes" y Madrid contará con zonas de bajas emisiones cuando entre en vigor la nueva ordenanza de movilidad que está "para ver la luz".
La vicealcaldesa ha defendido, el actual equipo de gobierno del Ayuntamiento "ha hecho los deberes" y desde que empezó a gobernar tiene preparado un "plan alternativo" con Madrid 360 y una nueva ordenanza de movilidad "que está apunto de ver la luz y que ya reconoce la zona de bajas emisiones de Madrid pero de una forma no chapucera".
En el auto del Supremo tumba el recurso de casación de Ecologistas en Acción Madrid y establece la imposición de costas a la parte recurrente hasta la cifra máxima de 1.000 euros.
La Sala de lo Contencioso-Administrativo del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid anulaba el pasado mes de julio Madrid Central tras estimar parcialmente los recursos presentados por la Comunidad de Madrid, el Grupo Popular en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid y la mercantil DVuelta Asistencia Legal sin entrar al fondo del asunto y sin valorar la delimitación de esta zona de bajas emisiones y su regulación.
