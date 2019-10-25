Público
Madrid Detienen a dos jóvenes tras apuñalar otro porque este se negó a darles tabaco

El SAMUR atiende a dos heridos por arma blanca. / Emergencias Madrid

La Policía Nacional ha detenido este viernes a dos jóvenes por asestar varias puñaladas a otro, que ha resultado herido grave, en pleno centro de Madrid durante una pelea que se inició porque la víctima y su acompañante se negaron a dar tabaco a los presuntos agresores, informa este Cuerpo.

El suceso ha tenido lugar en torno a las siete menos cuarto de la mañana en la confluencia de las calles de Alcalá y Cedaceros cuando dos jóvenes se encontraban sentados en un banco y otros dos les pidieron tabaco.

Al negarse los dos primeros, los detenidos empezaron a forcejear y uno de ellos asestó varias puñaladas a uno de los jóvenes que se encontraban en el banco, y en el transcurso de la pelea también hirió por error en una pierna al otro presunto agresor.

Las patrullas de la zona fueron avisadas rápidamente y poco después una de ellas consiguió detener a los presuntos agresores en la cercana calle de Ventura de la Vega.

Según informa Emergencias Madrid, facultativos de Samur-Protección Civil han atendido al agredido que resultó herido, un español de 27 años, que presentaba lesiones en el cuello, en el hombro, en el glúteo y la más grave una penetrante en el hemitórax. Tras ser estabilizado en el lugar ha sido trasladado al hospital Clínico de la capital en estado grave.

También han atendido al detenido que ha resultado herido, de 18 años, que sufrió una herida de arma blanca en la pierna, que no reviste gravedad, y que ha sido llevado al hospital de la Fundación Jiménez Díaz de la capital.

