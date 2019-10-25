La Policía Nacional ha detenido este viernes a dos jóvenes por asestar varias puñaladas a otro, que ha resultado herido grave, en pleno centro de Madrid durante una pelea que se inició porque la víctima y su acompañante se negaron a dar tabaco a los presuntos agresores, informa este Cuerpo.
El suceso ha tenido lugar en torno a las siete menos cuarto de la mañana en la confluencia de las calles de Alcalá y Cedaceros cuando dos jóvenes se encontraban sentados en un banco y otros dos les pidieron tabaco.
Al negarse los dos primeros, los detenidos empezaron a forcejear y uno de ellos asestó varias puñaladas a uno de los jóvenes que se encontraban en el banco, y en el transcurso de la pelea también hirió por error en una pierna al otro presunto agresor.
Las patrullas de la zona fueron avisadas rápidamente y poco después una de ellas consiguió detener a los presuntos agresores en la cercana calle de Ventura de la Vega.
Según informa Emergencias Madrid, facultativos de Samur-Protección Civil han atendido al agredido que resultó herido, un español de 27 años, que presentaba lesiones en el cuello, en el hombro, en el glúteo y la más grave una penetrante en el hemitórax. Tras ser estabilizado en el lugar ha sido trasladado al hospital Clínico de la capital en estado grave.
#Reyerta en distrito #Centro. @SAMUR_PC atiende a dos heridos por arma blanca. El más grave es un joven de 27 años con varias heridas, entre ellas una en hemitórax. Estabilizado y trasladado en estado grave al hospital Clínico pic.twitter.com/nANbUd1XfZ— Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) 25 de octubre de 2019
También han atendido al detenido que ha resultado herido, de 18 años, que sufrió una herida de arma blanca en la pierna, que no reviste gravedad, y que ha sido llevado al hospital de la Fundación Jiménez Díaz de la capital.
