Maltrato animal El luchador de UFC Khabib Nurmagomedov, en el ojo huracán por maltratar a un osezno

Lluvia de críticas después de publicar en las redes sociales un vídeo del actual campeón de peso ligero de artes marciales mixtas y sus amigos simulando una pelea con un cachorro de oso encadenado

Khabib Nurmagomedov peleando con el osezno. (Instagram)

El ruso Khabib Nurmagomedov, actual campeón de peso ligero de la UFC, el campeonato más importante del mundo de artes marciales mixtas, ha recibido numerosas críticas tras la difusión en las redes sociales en el que se le ve maltratando a un osezno encadenado junto a un grupo de amigos en Dagestán (Rusia). 

En las imágenes se puede apreciar cómo Nurmagomedov simula una pelea con el osezno, aunque son sus amigos quienes peor trato dan al animal: patean y dan zancadillas al animal

Lo de Nurmagomedov con los osos viene de lejos: ya hace tiempo que se puede ver en Youtube un vídeo del ruso luchando con otro osezno cuando tenía nueve años. De hecho, Khabib Nurmagomedov ha publicado una foto del momento en su cuenta de Instagram jugando con el oso con el texto "Con mi viejo amigo".

With my old friend 🐻 ✋🤚

Khabib Nurmagomedov se consagró como uno de los mejores luchadores de la UFC tras vencer a Conor McGregor, combate que terminó en una lamentable trifulca provocada por el rusio y su equipo de colaboradores. Un combate seguido por millones de personas que quedaron sorprendidas por la lamentable actitud del peleador ruso de artes marciales mixtas.

