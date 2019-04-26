El ruso Khabib Nurmagomedov, actual campeón de peso ligero de la UFC, el campeonato más importante del mundo de artes marciales mixtas, ha recibido numerosas críticas tras la difusión en las redes sociales en el que se le ve maltratando a un osezno encadenado junto a un grupo de amigos en Dagestán (Rusia).
En las imágenes se puede apreciar cómo Nurmagomedov simula una pelea con el osezno, aunque son sus amigos quienes peor trato dan al animal: patean y dan zancadillas al animal.
Lo de Nurmagomedov con los osos viene de lejos: ya hace tiempo que se puede ver en Youtube un vídeo del ruso luchando con otro osezno cuando tenía nueve años. De hecho, Khabib Nurmagomedov ha publicado una foto del momento en su cuenta de Instagram jugando con el oso con el texto "Con mi viejo amigo".
Khabib Nurmagomedov se consagró como uno de los mejores luchadores de la UFC tras vencer a Conor McGregor, combate que terminó en una lamentable trifulca provocada por el rusio y su equipo de colaboradores. Un combate seguido por millones de personas que quedaron sorprendidas por la lamentable actitud del peleador ruso de artes marciales mixtas.
😡🔥 El campeón del UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov y un grupo de amigos pateando y golpeando a un oso cachorro encadenado por tener un poco de "diversión". Reprobable. pic.twitter.com/7tmXpiB4Am— Fighters Magazine (@FightersMagz) 25 de abril de 2019
