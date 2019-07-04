Antonio Manuel Guerrero, uno de los miembros de La Manada condenados por el Tribunal Supremo a 15 años de prisión por violación, ha perdido la condición de guardia civil y militar de carrera, según publica este jueves el Boletín Oficial del Ministerio de Defensa. La resolución, que firma el director general de la Guardia Civil, Felix Azón, subraya que Guerrero "encuadrado a efectos de régimen interior en la Comandancia de Córdoba pierde la condición de guardia civil y de militar de carrera de la Guardia Civil" en virtud del auto de la sección II de la Audiencia Provincial de Navarra del 29 de junio de 2019 que traspone el fallo del Tribunal Supremo.
El pasado 21 de junio el Supremo elevó de 9 a 15 años de prisión la condena a los cinco miembros de La Manada al considerar los hechos ocurridos en los Sanfermines de 2016 como un delito continuado de violación y no un abuso sexual con prevalimiento, como hicieron dos tribunales anteriores.
Guerrero ya no es agente del instituto armado desde que fue firme el fallo del alto tribunal, aunque las retribuciones económicas las ha mantenido hasta el día de hoy. Contra la resolución cabe recurso de alzada ante el subsecretario de Defensa. Otro de los cinco condenados, el militar Alfonso Jesús Cabezuelo, ya había sido expulsado del Ejercito.
